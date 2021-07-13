Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

Palm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

MUMBAI, July 12: Palm oil prices in India have risen more than 6% even after the government cut import tax and allowed shipments of refined palm oil as its price overseas jumped in anticipation of strong demand from the world's biggest buyer, industry officials said.
Higher palm oil prices could weigh on Indian demand and may prompt the government to refrain from cutting import taxes further as the price risen highlighted the limitation of duty reduction.
Malaysian palm oil futures, which were correcting after hitting multi-year highs, have risen 9% since India cut its import tax on crude palm oil (CPO) by 5% for three months on June 29. India also allowed imports of refined palm oil on June 30.
"As soon as India cut the duty, international suppliers raised prices," said BV Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India (SEA), a trade body of Indian vegetable oil refiners and traders.
"Every time India reduces duty, the international market goes up. Part of the duty cut benefit gets absorbed by suppliers and In
Palm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut

Palm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut

dian consumers get the remainder. But this time, Indian consumers didn't get any benefit."
Landed cost of crude palm oil in India have risen to $1,085 per tonne from $1,020 per tonne on June 29, according to data compiled by the SEA.
During the period, prices of refined palm oil went up to $1,055 per tonne from $1,020 per tonne.
India cut import tax on CPO as domestic prices nearly doubled in the past year, hitting consumers already stung by record fuel prices and reduced incomes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian buyers aggressively started purchases after the government allowed the refined palm oil imports and cut import tax, supporting Malaysian palm oil futures, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
"India is likely to restore the old duty structure after September since local prices are firm despite lower duty," the dealer said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce
International flight bookings climb in UAE
BD boom fuels Indian exports
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21
Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle
US dollar steady amid pandemic concerns
‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’
Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft