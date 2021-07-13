

BD’s impressive dev has not been inclusive: ICCB

The GDP growth rate has reached an impressive record level. Per capita income has also risen steadily. Its poverty slashing performance is among the best in the world.

The country has achieved near self-sufficiency in food production for its population of 170 million. The country now even shoulders the burden of the world's largest refugee population of over one million Rohingya fleeing persecution in neighboring Myanmar, said ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman while presenting the Executive Board Report of ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Bangladesh for 2020 in its Annual Council held virtually in Dhaka on 11 July.

"But Bangladesh's impressive development did not benefit everyone equally," Mahbubur Rahman said.

COVID-19 has, with alarming speed, created not only a global economic crisis but loss of millions of life globally. This has led to steep recessions in many countries. It has also had devastating effects on women, the young, the poor, people employed informally, and those working in contact-intensive sectors, ICCB President noted.

In Bangladesh, according to experts, not everyone has benefited equally from the nation's impressive growth and development because of rising income and wealth inequality. Another challenge is the heavy concentration of economic activity in big cities like Dhaka and Chottagram, resulting in a huge rural-urban divide and increased urban poverty. The biggest challenge for Bangladesh is how the country ensures that the fruits of growth and development reach people at the bottom of the economic pyramid, the report added.

Referring to a recent study, the Executive Report mentioned that a staggering 96% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Bangladesh lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic. MSMEs in the country reported a median loss in business of 82% during the "national holidays" and customer footfall reduced by an average of 67%. However, Bangladesh, which weathered the pandemic better than most economies in the sub-region, will continue to grow strongly as exports pick up.

The recent upsurge of pandemic wave in India, which started in March 2021, has caused unprecedented and alarming infection and death. The Indian virus has also spread in the neighbouring countries including Bangladesh as well in UK.

Unfortunately, vaccine producing countries are reluctant to allow production of vaccines in other countries. ICC Paris has been trying to impress upon the G-7 countries to make vaccines available free of cost to the poor countries of Asia and Africa. G-7 leaders are pledging to donate hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries around the world. But the question is against 7.9 billion people in the world the quantity is how much significant?

Among others, ICC Bangladesh Vice Presidents Rokia A. Rahman and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA); Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mahbubul Alam, President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Rupali Chowdhury, President, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President, Bangladesh Insurance Association; Mohammad Ali Khokon , President, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Mohammad Hatem, First Vice President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA); and A. K. Azad; Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairman, Apex Footwear Ltd; attended the meeting.













