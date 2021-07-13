Video
Transport workers demand withdrawal of Covid-19 induced restrictions

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Correspondent

Transport workers, including drivers and conductors of buses and other public vehicles have demanded that the government should withdraw restrictions on the movement of all public transports soon to carry passengers before the Eid-ul-Azha to unlock passengers' movement and businesses.
Lockdown is containing the pandemic but workers can't lock their stomach without a source of earning. Hard hit by the lockdown as they are cut off from their daily income from July 1 they said they are passing hard time and closer to starvation. .
Talking to The Daily Observer, some bus drivers have said they are unable to feed families as their daily earnings have become stopped. They can't bear any more.  
Nazim Uddin, supervisor of Ananna Classic Paribahan said: "When wheels are moving, we get paid. Our buses operate from Dhaka to Kishoreganj. There is no earning now, our buses are sitting idle and we are closer to brink."
He also said he used to earn Tk500 each day, while his bus' helper used to get Tk250 and driver would Tk600. "But since the strict lockdown, we are practically living in debt," he added.
Khairul Sardar, driver of an Eagle Bus Paribahan said he was at a loss to describe his situation. "We followed the strict health directives, but with no buses on the roads, we are unable to think how the next day will go."
"We are daily wage earners without any savings to survive. The government must resume public transports before Eid-ul-Azha, otherwise we will perish," he feared.
A helper and supervisor of Mirpur Link bus service in the capital said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, transports have ceased to operate. .
"I used to earn Tk400 a day. But after the lockdown, there is zero income. Where else am I supposed to look for work? Businesses are closed anyway," he added.
Osman Ali, general secretary of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation, said that no one is questioning what the government has done, why it is not doing enough or anything for workers during the pandemic.
Last year, a list of five million workers was given to the government but only 1.1 million workers received Tk2.500 each due to bureaucratic red tape. He also said that there is still no clear declaration for distribution of 10 kg rice for the workers despite repeated requests. Workers need food and cash.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said that the workers and employers are facing immense financial difficulties. Grants and relief are not enough to overcome this.
"We have appealed to the government to resume long haul buses. People will remain determined to travel outside of the capital before Eid. They will use any other mode of transport such as microbuses or rented vehicles to travel to different places, risking Covid-19 infections," he added.
He also said that they need cash assistance from the government. They think that if the interest on bank loans and transport taxes were waived, the owners would be saved for the time being.
According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) there are about 4.4 million vehicles registered in the country. Of these, more than 800,000 are commercial vehicles, but they are stranded,  about seven million workers are also stranded without a source of earning.
Of these, five million registered workers belong to Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation. In addition, another two million workers are involved in various minor transports. Again, there are some who are associated with transport but not part of this organization.


