Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:22 PM
Home Business

School feeding project to get 6 months extension till Dec 2021

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to increase the duration of "School Feeding Project" by six months till December 2021 when the Primary School Meal Project may get ready to replace the school feeding project.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved a proposal of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education to this effect recently. A letter was sent to the ministry from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday giving the PM's approval.
It has asked the ministry to send the proposal now to the Planning Commission for approving the extension without increasing the cost. Earlier as per ECNEC decision on June 1, the ministry has been directed to take effective steps to amend the DPP (Development Project Proposal) of Primary School Meal Project. It is under review.  
Concerned officials said Prime Minister's consent was not required for ongoing project. Earlier, no such proposal was sent for Prime Minister's opinion on ongoing project. It is learned that at the June1 ECNEC meeting the Prime Minister had directed the Primary and Mass Education ministry to amend the DPP  withholding approval of the 'Primary School Meal Project'.
The school feeding project which would distribute biscuit to students expired on June 30 while revising the DPP of Primary School Meal project would need at least one year time. So extension of school feeding project was proposed to benefit over 30 lakh students initially for one more month.
The extension was sought on the fear that the dropping of the project would accelerate number of school dropouts. Meanwhile the ministry agree to propose extension of the project for six month and the secretary forced DPE to send a new proposal for six months.
When the Primary and Mass Education Secretary sent a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office, senior officials were initially skeptical about the secretary's motive and efficiency.
There are allegations that Primary and Mass Education secretary wanted to send allocated feeding money directly to the mobile phones of the parents of the students through agent banking including bKash and Rocket. But question was raised parents may spend the money otherwise while the  nutritional needs of the children would remain unattended.
Allegation suggest the secretary may have been motivated by big commission from mobile app service provides. According to project sources, a packet of 75 grams of biscuits has been distributed to 30 lakh students in 104 poor upazilas of the country since 2010 under the project.
A student gets 338 kcal of energy per day from biscuits. The first phase of the project was implemented from July 1, 2010 to June 30, 2014. The project was later revised and extended till December 31 last year. The cost of the project is estimated at Tk 1142.79 crore.
Following the success of the distribution of biscuits, National School Meal Policy-2019 was adopted to give lunch to the primary students across the country. But the project faced criticism how meal would be served after a trip abroad of groups of official to learn about cooking.  


