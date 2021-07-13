Video
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE climbs amid volatile trade

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

On Monday, the first working day of the current week, the main stock market Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) price index showed a mixed trend, but the volume of transactions increased. On the other hand, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has increased all the price indices, but the volume of transactions has decreased.
Trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange began with most companies rising prices. In the first two minutes of trading, the main price index of DSE fell by 22 points. However, the share price of one company after another started falling within 5 minutes of the transaction time. The index became negative. At 10:26 am, the main price index of DSE fell by 16 points.
Later, the index fluctuated several times. However, at the end of the day, most of the companies wrote their names in the price reduction list. It is the main price index of DSE in the name of the fall book. At the end of the day, DSE's main index DSEX fell four points to 6,208 points.
The other two indices of the DSE have risen despite the decline in the main price index. The DSE-30 index, comprising of well-selected companies, rose 10 points to 2,259 points. The DSE's Shariah index rose 5 points to 1,346 points.
On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange CASPI has increased by 38 points. The market turnover was Tk 62.82 crore. Of the 306 companies that took part in the transaction, 130 rose. On the other hand, prices of 147 units declined and 29 units remained unchanged.


