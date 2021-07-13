

Nine banks to loan Tk 583cr to tanners for buying rawhide

Bank allocated Tk644.50 crore to buy raw hides during Eid-ul-Azha last year but traders took only Tk 65 crore against the allocation.

Moreover, the government has allowed five companies to export 2 million square feet each of leather and a total of 10 million square feet of wet-blue leather. This is first time such steps have been taken facing the Eid-ul-Azha to bring spurt in raw hide collection.

According to relevant banking sources, this year the highest loan allocation to traders may come from state-owned Rupali Bank and the privately owned Islami Bank.

Rupali Bank has allocated a loan of Tk 227 crore for traders this time. Then there are Janata Bank lining up Tk140 crore, Agrani Bank Tk120 crore and Sonali Bank Tk25 crore.

On the other hand the private sector Islami Bank has allocated Tk66.75 crore for trders. Besides, Bangladesh Krishi Bank has allocated Tk2.5 crore, NCC Bank Tk 50 lakh and The City Bank Tk 20 lakh to buy raw hide from traders.

Every year, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, banks lend money to traders to buy raw hides. This year despite prolonged pandemic, banks have come forward to support the sector with fund to buy raw hide.

Last year big tanners borrowed less than the amount allocated by the banks, but such loan extend help to tanners a lot in the pick time of collecting raw hides.

On the other hand, small traders always face fund crisis. Many small traders could not buy raw hide due to lack of money. As a result, leather was sold at throw away prices last year.

Nine commercial banks, including five state-owned banks, last year had allocated Tk644.50 crore to buy raw hides during Eid-ul-Azha.

However, traders took loans of only Tk 65 crore against the allocation. Last year, Agrani Bank had allocated Tk 180 crore, Rupali Bank Tk155 crore, Janata Bank Tk100 crore, Sonali Bank Tk71 crore and Basic Bank Tk3 crore to buy raw hides. Among the commercial banks, Islami Bank had allocated Tk 50 crore last year, Dhaka Bank Tk 50 crore and Prime Bank Tk 50 lakh.

On the other hand, for the first time, the government has allowed five companies to export 2 million square feet each of leather and a total of 10 million square feet of wet-blue leather.

The companies are ASK Investment, Messrs Quader Leather Complex, Amin Tannery Limited, Leather Industries of Bangladesh Limited (Unit-2) and Kalam Brothers.

While talking with the Daily Observer about the government's plan of exporting raw hides tanner have shown their mix reactions. They blamed the government's policy for not being able to use local raw hides by local industries for export.













Nine state owned and private commercial banks have agreed to provide a total of Tk583 crore loan to tanners for purchase of raw hides during the upcoming Eid Ul Azha. What is noticeable is that tanners showed less appetite for bank loan last year.Bank allocated Tk644.50 crore to buy raw hides during Eid-ul-Azha last year but traders took only Tk 65 crore against the allocation.Moreover, the government has allowed five companies to export 2 million square feet each of leather and a total of 10 million square feet of wet-blue leather. This is first time such steps have been taken facing the Eid-ul-Azha to bring spurt in raw hide collection.According to relevant banking sources, this year the highest loan allocation to traders may come from state-owned Rupali Bank and the privately owned Islami Bank.Rupali Bank has allocated a loan of Tk 227 crore for traders this time. Then there are Janata Bank lining up Tk140 crore, Agrani Bank Tk120 crore and Sonali Bank Tk25 crore.On the other hand the private sector Islami Bank has allocated Tk66.75 crore for trders. Besides, Bangladesh Krishi Bank has allocated Tk2.5 crore, NCC Bank Tk 50 lakh and The City Bank Tk 20 lakh to buy raw hide from traders.Every year, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, banks lend money to traders to buy raw hides. This year despite prolonged pandemic, banks have come forward to support the sector with fund to buy raw hide.Last year big tanners borrowed less than the amount allocated by the banks, but such loan extend help to tanners a lot in the pick time of collecting raw hides.On the other hand, small traders always face fund crisis. Many small traders could not buy raw hide due to lack of money. As a result, leather was sold at throw away prices last year.Nine commercial banks, including five state-owned banks, last year had allocated Tk644.50 crore to buy raw hides during Eid-ul-Azha.However, traders took loans of only Tk 65 crore against the allocation. Last year, Agrani Bank had allocated Tk 180 crore, Rupali Bank Tk155 crore, Janata Bank Tk100 crore, Sonali Bank Tk71 crore and Basic Bank Tk3 crore to buy raw hides. Among the commercial banks, Islami Bank had allocated Tk 50 crore last year, Dhaka Bank Tk 50 crore and Prime Bank Tk 50 lakh.On the other hand, for the first time, the government has allowed five companies to export 2 million square feet each of leather and a total of 10 million square feet of wet-blue leather.The companies are ASK Investment, Messrs Quader Leather Complex, Amin Tannery Limited, Leather Industries of Bangladesh Limited (Unit-2) and Kalam Brothers.While talking with the Daily Observer about the government's plan of exporting raw hides tanner have shown their mix reactions. They blamed the government's policy for not being able to use local raw hides by local industries for export.