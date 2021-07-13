DMP arrest 46 for selling drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 46 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the last 24 hours till Monday in the city.

Police and intelligence units under the DMP conducted anti-drug campaign in the city's various areas and detained 46 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession, said a DMP statement on Monday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 8,068 pieces of yaba, 100 grams and 333 puria (small packet) of heroin and 2.150 grams of cannabis and 220 bottle of iskop, a variety of alcohol, from them. -BSS