BGB destroys drugs worth 4.2cr

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Satkhira Battalion (33 BGB) on Sunday destroyed drugs worth Tk 4,23,78,050, seized from border areas in Satkhira from 18 September 2020 to 10 July 2021.

At that time, a total number of 14,154 Indian bottles of Phensedyl, 1,118 bottles of different types of liquor, 248 kg cannabis, 64,156 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets and other 29,125 pieces of various drugs were destroyed, said a release.

Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin Khandakar, Sector Commander of Khulna, was present as the chief guest at the event.



