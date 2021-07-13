Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home City News

BGB destroys drugs worth 4.2cr

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Satkhira Battalion (33 BGB) on Sunday destroyed drugs worth Tk 4,23,78,050, seized from border areas in Satkhira from 18 September 2020 to 10 July 2021.
At that time, a total number of 14,154 Indian bottles of Phensedyl, 1,118 bottles of different types of liquor, 248 kg cannabis, 64,156 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets and other 29,125 pieces of various drugs were destroyed, said a release.
Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin Khandakar, Sector Commander of Khulna, was present as the chief guest at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrest 46 for selling drugs in city
BGB destroys drugs worth 4.2cr
JnU female student dies of breathing difficulties
Police distributes foods among city's distressed women
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Woman stabbed dead in Chattogram
‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
DMP arrests 31 for selling drugs


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft