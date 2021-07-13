

JnU female student dies of breathing difficulties

Hailing from Bogura, Rahat Ara Mimi, 22, a student of 2017-18 academic year of the university, breathed her last at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Mostafa Kamal, Proctor of the university, confirmed her death.

According to his family and university sources, Mimi, used to to live in capital's Mirpur area, was sick a year. She was rushed to Islami Bank Hospital on Sunday morning as she was suffering from high fever. Later, she was shifted to the DMCH as her condition deteriorated.









