Police distributes foods among city's distressed women

Women Support and Investigation division of Police distributed foods among women in the capital amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is our small efforts to stand by the side of low-income women who are suffering due to Corona pandemic and unable to fulfill their daily necessity due to lack of work," said Hamida Parveen, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Support and Investigation Division.

Hamida said, "We have started helping destitute and helpless womenby providing food assistance among 250 working women of Tejgaon area.

On behalf of the Women Support and Investigation Division, the food distribution programme will continue in other areas of the Dhaka city, she said. -BSS









