Woman stabbed dead in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, July 12: A female Kabiraj (herbal medicine practitioner) was stabbed to death and three other women were injured in an attack by a young man at Daspara in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 46 of the upazila.

Police also arrested Ehsan, son of Mohammad Ibrahim alias Badar Amin of Maizpara in the upazila in this connection.

Quoting local people, Shafiqul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Banshkhali Police Station, said Fatema used to provide herbal medicines and taweez to local people on request.

Ehsan went to Fatema and sought some medicine so that he could influence the girl whom he loved. Fatema gave him a taweez and some coconut water which did not work and Ehsan got sick after having the coconut water,said the OC.

Angered by the incident, Ehsan went to the house of Fatema again around 6:30 am and sought her explanation.

At one stage, Ehsan hit Fatema with a machete indiscriminately, leaving her seriously injured.

Three others are-Pakhi Akhter, 20, daughter of Fatema, Rabeya Begum, 25, a neighbour and Brishti, 10---were also injured while they tried to save Fatema.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital from where they were shifted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead. -UNB









