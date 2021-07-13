Video
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:21 PM
Editorial

Congrats Tigers, now build on further

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Just when our Test cricket record continued to appear somewhat abysmal - our valiant Tigers playing in Zimbabwe sent out a clear message - we can win. Bangladesh won the solitary Test match played at Harare last Sunday by smashing the host side by 220 runs. It is Bangladesh's second victory in Zimbabwe, with other two away wins both coming in the West Indies in 2009.

However, the win also marked the farewell for veteran Mahmudullah Riyad from the longer format, who announced his retirement from Tests on the third day of the game. The two teams will now contest a three-match One-Day International series starting on Friday, followed by 3 Twenty20 matches. Despite celebrating our Test win over Zimbabwe, the reminder is there is no room for complacency. We, beside the rest of the nation eagerly wait to see consistency in winning, and in all three cricketing formats.

Over the last few years, the Tigers have hunted down some big scalps, thanks to slow, low and turning home pitches and by deploying as many spin bowlers as possible against the sides who are often found vulnerable in these conditions against spin bowling. However, the record on the road is yet poor for the men in red and green as their perennial struggle against fast, short-pitched balls refused to go away.

Just turned 20 last year, expectations from our Test team was very high from the supporters. Excluding the last Test match, as of May 2021, Bangladesh played 123 Test matches resulting in 14 victories, 92 defeats and 17 draws for an overall winning percentage of a mere 11.38. We want to believe with the latest victory Tigers would march forward building on it.

Keep in mind, the structure of processing a winning Test side has not been formulated yet. And it is evident as controllers of the game in the country always aspired to get success on cash - producing short formats, rather than hoist the country's flag high in the most prestigious format of the game. It is high time for the BCB regulators to come out from the highly commercialised mindset.

In conclusion, more victories would follow by playing more and more Test matches. BCB must explore all opportunities in this regard. Bangladesh's Test cricket has stepped into its 20s - the most creative and energetic phase of a human life - and as well-wishers of the game we can only hope in that epoch - the men in red green gets ample opportunities to make their names in the Test arena.



