Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:21 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Workplace safety violated

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

Dear Sir
Factories tend to comply with the safety standards only when there are pressures from abroad and go slow when supervision weakens. This is how Bangladesh's industry responds to global workplace standard requirements, experts said discussing a study report on industrial safety at a webinar on Sunday. Most factories, mainly those catering to the local market, are not complying with the safety standards due to a lack of supervision, they pointed out.

Though export oriented RMG factories comply with the safety rule, non-exporting garment and other industries had stayed out of supervision, a result of which was the recent fire at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj. The garment industry gave attention to safety issues because there was pressure from foreign buyers. Therefore, the need for safety measures for workers in other export-oriented and domestic industries should be emphasised. Transparency and accountability would have to be ensured in industrial safety measures. The fire at the Shezan factory has brought forth the need to bring industries other than the RMG under safety coverage. About 90 lakh factories, shops and institutions have been registered, where there were nearly 4.5 lakh more enterprises not registered.

However, labour safety issues still will be disregarded unless there is concerted pressure. In this regard the government must take effective initiatives.

Anik Khan
Over email



