

Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan



The country is the home of several tribal groups which also makes it harder to govern. The country was quiet peaceful before 1970. Politics merely affected the lives of ordinary Afghans then, especially outside of Kabul. But tension escalated after Zahir shah was overthrown from power in 1973. After that the country got world attention darning Soviet occupation (1979-1989).



Later Afghanistan became centre of world politics after 9/11 occurred, when USA declared war on terror and invaded Afghanistan to capture Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. After 20 years of continues fight, this year USA is finally withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan. With the US troops leaving, the Taliban started taking control over provinces by fighting against the government forces.



In the coming days war between the afghan national soldiers and the Taliban will get bloodier. Experts are assuming following the possible civil war some neighbouring countries will also involve themselves in a proxy war. As a result, there will be political tension in the region surrounding Afghanistan.



Basically, the possible civil war will be fought between the Taliban and the anti-Taliban groups. But other neighbouring countries will also involve themselves by helping these groups with arms, money and support, to serve their own interests. However, at the same time, the nations will also not involve themselves in any direct conflict.



The Hazara minorities, Afghan government forces and the ISIS are notable anti-Taliban players. The potential principal actors in this proxy war are the US, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, India and Pakistan. Political tension between the two South Asian neighbours--India and Pakistan--may escalate following the proxy war.



Pakistan is an important actor in the upcoming possible proxy war. Pakistan was one of those three countries which recognized the Taliban when it came to power in Afghanistan in 1990s. But later following the 9/11 attack, when the US launched Operation Enduring Freedom in October, 2001, targeting the Taliban and the Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, Islamabad had to go against the Taliban due to strong pressure from Washington.



But at the same time, in the early days of the operation, Pakistani Sunni tribal groups on the Pakistan-Afghan border sheltered Taliban fighters when they needed refuge. The Taliban's survival depended a lot on these Pakistani friends, who seemed to have extended silent support to the hardline Sunni Islamist group.



Though Islamabad had to go against Taliban at that time due to US pressure but things are different this time. There is no US pressure on Pakistan to take a particular position on Afghanistan. Moreover, currently, Pakistan is not also on good terms with its former ally US. In such a backdrop, Pakistan can make more profit by maintaining good relations with the Taliban.



Anyway, Pakistan's 'all-weather friend' China has also intensified communication with the Taliban. Afghanistan is very significant for China for Its Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to connect 60 countries of Africa and Europe. Moreover, relations between the Taliban and Russia have also gained ground in recent times. The Taliban will need political and moral support from a regional power like Russia in the coming days.



Another important actor of the proxy war is Iran, whose situation also needs to be analyzed. Hazaras, the predominantly Shia people, were foes of the Taliban in their previous term. That time Iran helped the Hazaras by providing arms and money. Though, the Taliban has remarkably improved relations with this group, the stability may not persist. There will be fresh complications if the Hazaras and the Taliban involve themselves in war. By taking the side of the Hazaras, Iran will basically go against China and Russia on the Afghan land. The Turkey is also an important factor in Afghan politics. As the successor of great Ottoman Empire and Islamic caliphate Turkey also wants to ensure presence in Afghan politics.



Few days ago, when NATO forces initiated to leave Afghanistan, Turkey offered to guard Kabul Airport which Taliban opposed saying Turkey is also part of NATO forces and they should also leave according to the agreement USA signed with the Taliban. The Taliban also praised Turkey as a great Islamic country and hoped to have a good relation with them in future. As Tajiks and Ujbeks are also Turkey people Turkey has influence in the central Asia.



The Tajiks are very important actors in Afghanistan. They are the second largest ethnic group in the country following the Pashtuns. The Tajiks are mainly Persian-speaking Iranian ethnic group. Unlike the Iranians most of them are Sunni. If Taliban wants power they have to come in an agreement with tribal groups like Tajiks, Ujbeks and others.



So, a comprehensive study of the pros and cons of the Afghan situation makes it more likely that if a full scale civil war break out Pakistan, China and Russia will support the Taliban. On the other hand, the US, India and Iran will back anti-Taliban groups. Apart from these actors there is a chance of Al Qaeda's reappearance alongside the Taliban's return to power, which will be a bad news for the US as well as India.



One of the main targets of Al Qaeda is to make India a battleground and then spread the fighting to the Middle East until they have taken control over Jerusalem. Al Qaeda's rise would make the Kashmir issue more complicated for India. Moreover, India would follow USA in any kind of relationship with Taliban's which suggests India would find it better if anti-Taliban forces hold the power in Afghanistan. Al Qaeda's re-emergence could also trigger conflict in regions like Kashmir, Xinjiang (Uighur) and Chechnia.



Besides, the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have also appeared on the scene lately. Al Qaeda will also try to connect Rohingya Refugees into its 'war' just like Kashmir, Uighur and Chechen rebels. It needs no rocket science to surmise that the rise of the Taliban, and the way various nations embrace or give cold shoulder to the group, will impact on regional politics-which may get more complicated, intense and heated.

The writer is a student of Department of International Relations (IR), University of Rajshahi



