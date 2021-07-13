

AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil



Therefore, we are risking the ecosystems by using synthetic pesticides and chemical fertilizers in order to produce food for all. The indiscriminate use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers are the main reasons for heavy metal contamination in the soil. In addition, human interventions such as rapid industrialization, unplanned and unauthorized industry setups, sewage sludge, emit pollutants such as heavy metals into the soil ecosystems.



Heavy metals are transferred from soil to the most staple food crops such as rice, maize, wheat, and potato in Bangladesh. These heavy metals can enter the human body through the food chain. Heavy metals are known for their carcinogenic properties which lead to chronic illness, deformities, and cancer. The mechanism of carcinogenesis involves the production of free radicals such as superoxide ion, hydrogen peroxide, and hydroxyl radical to create oxidative stress in the cell causing damage to DNA and proteins.



Heavy metals are defined as metals and metalloids having biological toxicity at even very low concentration. The most phytotoxic and non-essential heavy metals in the soil environment are arsenic (As), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), chromium (Cr), zinc (Zn), cadmium (Cd), copper (Cu), and nickel (Ni). They are highly mobile in nature and could easily be absorbed by the plants. They have direct toxic effects on plant growth such as low biomass accumulation, chlorosis, inhibition of growth and photosynthesis, water imbalance and oxidative stress which may be responsible for cellular damage led to plant death.



Heavy metals not only contaminating the environment but also pose human health risks. On the basis of toxic effects to humans, arsenic, lead and mercury has been ranked as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd most toxic metals, respectively by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), USA. Among the heavy metals, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and nickel are group 1 carcinogens according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), France.



In Bangladesh, about 85 million people are at risk from arsenic (As) in drinking water. Arsenic contamination results in arsenicosis, a chronic illness that is characterized by skin lesions of melanosis or keratosis and skin cancer. Arsenic contamination is not only limited to drinking water in Bangladesh, rather its contamination is being reported in cereal crops (rice and wheat), pulses, and other vegetable crops. Therefore, the issue of heavy metal contamination in our food crops is a major concern for our public health. The main depository of arsenic and other heavy metals is in the soil.



Soil is the major component of the environment and one of the most diverse ecosystems on earth. It is the main reservoir of microbiomes (bacteria, archaea, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and algae) that are interacting continuously in the soil ecosystems. There are incalculable number of microbiomes that reside in the soil and are constantly supporting the plant roots through the recycling of water and nutrients. Heavy metal contamination has a direct contrasting effect on soil microbiomes.



Several methods are used to clean up heavy metals from soil. Among the heavy metal remediation technologies, chemical techniques such as chemical precipitation, adsorption, ion exchange, membrane filtration, coagulation-flocculation, and floatation are very costly and enquire technical knowledge. The traditional remediation techniques include excavation, solidification, vitrification, surface capping, encapsulation, landfilling, soil flushing, soil washing, etc which are labour-intensive and very costly techniques. Both chemical and traditional remediation techniques are subjected to cause damage to the physical, chemical, and biological activities of soil. Therefore, finding an alternative natural technique is always warranted to restore the soil ecosystem. Bioremediation is one of the natural techniques in which microbes such as algae, fungi, and bacteria are used to ameliorate heavy metals from soil. Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) are one of the important microbes that reside in soil mutually attached to the living plant roots.



As an active member of soil-microbiomes, AMF are the type of endomycorrhizal association where arbuscules and vesicles (lipid storage structures) are formed in the intracellular structures of plant roots. They cannot survive in absence of living organisms. The plant roots are the main carbon source of AMF. In return, AMF provide nutrients and water to the plants. They remain in the roots of 70-80% of terrestrial plants and act as the major mutualists. They take part in nutrient recycling. AMF also enable the plant to withstand in the abiotic stresses such as drought and salinity.



AMF are used as a bioremediation technique to reduce heavy metal contaminants from the soil environment. AMF form a complex with heavy metal and cysteine or through chelation. They also inhibit the transportation of heavy metals from roots to the aboveground part of plants. Naturally, AMF fungi could improve the nutrient uptake, antioxidants, and biomass of plants under heavy metal stress. Direct accumulation of heavy metals in the fungal cellular components and activation of antioxidant mechanisms in plants are also proven ways of heavy metal reduction in plants by AMF fungi.



Natural techniques are always advocated for restoring ecosystems. The sustainability of the environment is ensured by using natural resources. As a signatory of the United Nations, Bangladesh always adheres to its declarations. As a major component of Earth's ecosystem, the soil ecosystem should be restored by using natural resources. In this context, AMF fungi are the better options to restore the ecosystem by ameliorating heavy metals from the soils. To sum up, a thorough investigation is suggested to explore a wide variety of AMF fungi from the diverse source of nature having enough potentiality to ameliorate heavy metals and to take part in plant growth promotion.

Dr Md Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan, Associate Professor, Department of Plant Pathology, BSMRAU









