Noise pollution: Child health approach

Sound is not undesirable. It is not possible to think of silent human civilization. When a word is unwanted, it is a harsh or unopposed sound. In the language of physics, the words inharmonious free from the very high intensity produced by irregular circular and inconsistent vibrations of objects are harsh sounds.



The source of the sound is car horns, micas, aircraft, factories, generators, dense settlements, etc in the city areas. In the hope of improving life standard, sound has reached such a level that even in the silent area, the noise level is not desirable. In hospital dominated areas also noise level is not controlled. As a result, patients are getting sicker instead of recovering. If noise pollution continues like this, experts say children above the age of 10 will have a loss of normal memory and human life expectancy will be reduced. Human will lose the creative energy.



Bangladesh is one of the 22 countries in the world that first supported the UN Childrens Rights Charter. Since September 2, 1991, the implementation of this charter has been a must for Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh committed to the people of the country and the United Nations to providing as much initiative and support as possible to ensure welfare of children. Children are suffering mortally due to noise pollution. They cannot express their problems like adults. There is no doubt that such children are having problems just as adults complain of headaches 69%, upset 68% and mood cramps 49%.



But it goes without saying that noise pollution is hampering the mental development of children. Moreover, the other effects that noise pollution has on humans are: depression, irritable mood, deafness, abnormal breathing rate, memory loss, sleeplessness, nausea, problem in nerves system, blood pressure and disturbance in heart and lungs.



The ear tissues gradually become inactive as a result of constant noise pollution. Then he cant hear the normal sound anymore. There is always a kind of unusual sound coming into the ear. In medical terms it is called tinnitus. Moreover, cars sudden horn causes a kind of psychological problem among children.



Noise pollution causes lack of concentration among children. Students are suffering severely. According to a study by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, 30 diseases in children are caused by 12 types of environmental and noise pollution. Moreover, harsh sound can incur damage to unborn child of a pregnant woman. In addition, one in three factory workers were found to be suffering from neurosis. The main reason for this is the location in a strong lying environment. 40 per cent of workers suffering from the disease suffer from severe headaches.



According to the World Health Organization, people can tolerate up to 60 decibels of noise. In 1981, the Indian Science Congress said, In the interest of the people, the word ceiling in urban areas should be 20 to 40 decibels. According to Hu, if the noise level is 80 decibels, there is a risk of being completely deaf. The desired noise levels in peoples homes and workplaces are 25 decibels in bedrooms, 30 to 40 decibels in the dining and living room in the classroom, 15 to 25 decibels in the hospital, and 40 to 50 decibels in the restaurant.



Our environment is getting polluted in many ways. Noise pollution is one of the causes of environmental pollution. Public awareness is the way to prevent its noise pollution. People worldwide should be aware where the environment issue is highlighted in preventing pollution. Similarly, we have to be aware. We need to plant trees (because trees absorb sound) in order to reduce the incidence of noise.



Factories should properly install sound proof techniques. The workers should be distributed earplug. The level of noise pollution in different places has to be fixed. In addition to government initiatives or legislation to control noise pollution, private organizers and media persons should also play an important role, especially those who are working on children, health and environment. But before all this, every person most has to be aware of the harmful side of noise. This problem can be solved to a large extent if people are aware.

The writer is a journalist











