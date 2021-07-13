Savar girl ‘killed by uncle’ over owing money

SAVAR, July 12: A man has allegedly killed his niece after abduction in Savar on Monday, on the outskirts of Dhaka, over owing money.

The body of Razia, 8, daughter of Abdul Jalil, was recovered from a beal in Taraf Rajaghat area early Monday. She lived along with her parents, RMG workers, at Rajphulbaria in Savar.

Meanwhile, police have detained her maternal uncle Nazmul, a resident of Chowdhurani area under Pirgachha upazila in Rangpur district, in this connection.

Local and police sources said Nazmul borrowed Tk 5,000 from Razia's father Abdul Jalil a few days ago. He was scheduled to return the money on July 9.

Instead of giving back the money, Nazmul took Razia to the beal in the name of outing while her relatives were unaware of it. There he killed her by submerging her in the water and hid the body under water hyacinth.

Meanwhile, Abdul Jail lodged a general diary with Savar Model Police Station on Saturday as they did not find their daughter after searching everywhere in the area.

Police detained Nazmul on his suspicious behaviour. During initial questioning, he confessed to the killing.







