Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:20 PM
Three new consultants join Evercare Hospital Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Observer Desk

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the first and only JCI accredited tertiary care hospital in Bangladesh with experienced local and foreign physicians, has appointed three new medical consultants to expand the team of experts.
Dr. SM Abdullah Al Mamun has joined as Senior Consultant of Respiratory Medicine, Dr. S.M. Hasan Shahriar has joined as Consultant of Neurology & Dr. Arman Reza Chowdhury has joined as Consultant of Radiation Oncology, says a press release.
Dr. SM Abdullah Al Mamun completed his MBBS from Dhaka Medical College Hospital followed by MCPS in Internal Medicine from BCPS and MD in Chest Diseases from NIDCH. He joined Bangladesh Health Services after passing BCS in 1997 and served in various Government Medical Colleges in different capacities throughout his career till 2013 when he retired as an Assistant Professor of Respiratory Medicine at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, Barishal. Then he joined Apollo Hospitals Dhaka As senior Consultant in the department of Respiratory Medicine.
Dr. S.M. Hasan Shahriar completed his MBBS from Bangladesh Medical College under the University of Dhaka. He then obtained MRCP (UK) from Royal College of Physicians of the U.K. and subsequently achieved MRCP (UK) Specialty Certificate Examination (SCE) in Neurology from the Federation of Royal College of Physicians of the U.K. and the Association of British Neurologists.
Dr. Arman Reza Chowdhury completed his MBBS from Rangpur Medical College followed by an FCPS in Radiotherapy. He was awarded UICC ICRETT Fellowship Training at TATA Memorial Hospital, India. He is also a faculty at BCPS and office secretary at the Bangladesh Society of Breast Cancer Study.


