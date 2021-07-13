Video
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:20 PM
Natore Samrat's asking price Tk 20 lakh

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, July 12: A Tk 20 lakh is being asked for Natore Samrat, weighted over 32 maunds. The ox is about 8.5 foot long and 6 foot high. It is black.
Targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, one farm entrepreneur Masud Reza has prepared it. It is now three years and seven months old. As it is the largest in the upazila, it has been titled Natore Samrat with love.
Masud Reza is a teacher. He has grown it up in his farm, Master Dairy Farm having various species of cows, goats, birds including pigeon. He has prepared a total of four oxen to sell these in this year's Eid Bazar. Natore Samrat is the biggest of the four.
He has been growing up this Holstein-Friesian species of ox for about four years in his farm in Jaopara Village at Dharabarisha Union in Gurudaspur Upazila.
Samrat was born in the farm. Samrat is living on 30 kg grains and grasses per day. Masud has appointed one caretaker for Samrat.
Already visitors are coming everyday from different areas to see it.



