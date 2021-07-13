

Maharaj up for grab at Tk 13 lakh

BETAGI, BARGUNA, July 12: Sohag is in disarray with Maharaj, a 30-maund weighted ox in Begati Upazila of the district. The ox is eight foot long and five foot high. It is black and fours old. A Tk 13 lakh is asked for it.Sohag has prepared it on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Due to lockdown he has been in concern with Maharaj. He has named it Maharaj as it is the biggest in the upazila.He has prepared a total of four oxen of Australian Friesian species in his farm including Maharaj for Eid sale. The ox is quite and calm in nature.Everyday visitors are coming to see Maharaj.