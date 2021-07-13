Mad dog biting increases in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, July 12: Mad dog biting has increased in different areas in Kalkini Municipality of the district. Panic spreads in the locality.

In the last two days, 14 people including two children got injured due to mad dog biting. The injured people were treated in Upazila Health Complex. The hospital authority confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

According to hospital sources, locals and victim family sources, the infestation of stray dogs in different areas of the upazila has increased drastically in the last few days.

Due to increasing water level this season and food crisis amid lockdown, the mad dogs have taken shelter on roads, markets and raised grounds of different houses.

On Monday afternoon, Ali Hossain, 4, son of Siddique Gharami of Purbo Bangram in Gopalpur area, Nayan Pal, 35, son of Gautam Pal of Dakshin Rajdi Village in the municipal area, Osman Gani, 2, son of Maula Bepari of Ameria Village in Gopalpur, Abdus Salam's son Nazrul Islam, 35, and Md. Kalu Hossain, 52) were injured in dog biting.

On Tuesday morning, nine people of Banagram in Gopalpur were bitten by a dog.

The injured were treated in different clinics and in Kalkini hospital. Nayan Pal's condition was more critical, and he was sent to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Monday evening for better treatment.

Duty doctor of Kalkini Upazila Health Complex Atiqur Rahman said, those who were injured by the dog bite have been given treatment; one of them was sent to Barisal as his condition was very bad.

When contacted, SM Hanif, mayor of Kalkini Municipality, said, "I am taking proper step to check nuisance of mad dogs."





