Online training on journalism held in Feni

FENI, July 12: Speakers at a virtual journalism training, held on Saturday in the district, stressed the need for careful reporting about Covid-19.

It was arranged on the basis of zoom connection. Over 50 journalists from Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla took part in the training programme.

Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum (BMSF), Ujjiban, Centre For Communication Programmes and Johns Hawkins University (JHU)-USA jointly organised the training course as part of their programme to train 500 journalists from eight divisions. On the third day, these participants were connected.

Ujjiban's Technical Adviser Dr. Tajkera Noor Lipi, Jatiya Press Club's Executive Member Sr. Journalist Shahnaz Poli, Feni's Sr. journalists Abu Taher, Atiar Sajal, Cumilla's Sayed Mohammad Parvez, Abdul Motaleb, Md Jalal Uddin, Noakhali's Abu Naser Manzu, Akbar Hossain Sohag, and Suman Vowmik participated in the discussion.