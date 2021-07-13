Video
Home Countryside

5 nabbed with drugs in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondents

Five people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Munshiganj, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three people along with drugs in Pakundia, Karimganj and Katiadi upazilas of the district in two days.
RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 100 yaba tablets from Pakundia Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Abdus Sattar, 35, son of Md Dulal Mia, a resident of Chartaki Village in the    upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of elite force conducted a drive in Chartaki area of the upazila at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pakundia Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.
Earlier, a man was arrested along with 1kg of hemp in Karimganj Upazila on Saturday.
The arrested person is Nurul Amin, 35, son of late Abdul Aziz, a resident of Satarpur Village in the    upazila.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Satarpur area in the morning and arrested him with the hemp.
In another drive, RAB members arrested a man along with 1,250 yaba tablets in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Md Kayes, 33, son of late Amir Uddin, a resident of Dagergown Village in the upazila.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the respective PSs in these connections.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan confirmed the matter.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police detained two people along with one kilogram of hemp in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The detained persons are Salauddin, 34, and Rana, 25.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreenagar PS Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Laskarpur area in the morning and detained the duo with the hemp.


