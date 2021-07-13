Ex-army man killed in Bogura road accident

BOGURA, July 12: A former member of Bangladesh Army was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Motaleb, 55, a resident of Domonpukur Notunpara area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shajahanpur Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun said a maize-laden Tangail-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying Abdul Motaleb in Majhira area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 7pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.







