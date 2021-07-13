Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Four people including two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Pabna, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Two people including an elderly woman have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Puthia and Bagha upazilas of the district in two days.

A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself as he lost his job due to coronavirus pandemic.

The incident took place in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Khokon Hossain, 26, was the son of Kamal Hossain of Banshbaria Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Khokon used to work in a factory in Dhaka. He lost his job due to the ongoing lockdown some days back. Following this, he along with his wife returned home in the upazila and had been staying there since then.

However, his wife left him following a family quarrale a couple of days back.

Later, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Puthia Police Station (PS) Suhrawardi Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, an elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagha Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

Deceased Hawa Begum, 62, was the wife of Ansar Ali, a resident of Nautika Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Hawa Begum had been suffering from various diseases including mental diseases for long.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A Malaysia-returnee reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Anwar Hossain, 25, was the son of Abdul Khaleque, a resident of Subarnasara Charpara Village in the upazila.

Quoting family members, Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said Anwar had served several days in prison in Malaysia for entering the country illegally and then, returned home. Since then, he had been frustrated over the matter.

On Saturday morning, he hanged himself with a towel from the ceiling of a room in the house.

He became unconscious after falling on the ground as the towel torn apart.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him but he died on way to Belkuchi Upazila Health Complex.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Hafiza Khatun, 20, was the wife of Ramjan Ali of Tenthulia Duttapara Village under Dhopadah Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Hye of Gopalpur Village in the same union.

The deceased's family sources said Hafiza was a mentally-imbalanced woman.

However, she intentionally came in contact with live electricity at her father's house in the morning, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Mamun Abdullah said the body bore an injury mark on its neck.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



