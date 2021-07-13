Milk selling at throwaway prices  



Milk sellers waiting for buyers in Kalai Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, farm owners cannot sell their milk as there is restriction to purchasing institutions, hotels, restaurants, haats and bazaars. In different haats and bazaars in the upazila, thousands of litres of milk are selling at dismal prices. Dairy farm owners are counting losses; despite the declining milk price, all types of cattle feed items and medicines have registered price hike.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS) in the upazila, there are about 3,000 milky cows in about 1,200 dairy farms in five unions of the upazila. About 10,000 litres of milk are being produced daily from these cows.

At present, in a very limited scale, some dairy owners are selling their produce at negligible prices in different bazaars like Matraihat, Bialahat, Shailgul Bazar, Samshirabazar, Boiragihat Moslemganjhat, Nunuujbazar, Punothat, Panchgrambazar, Shantinagar Bazar, Molamgarihat, Maheshpurbazar, and in Kalai Pourashava Bazar.

Most farms cannot bring their milk to these haats. They are selling per litre at Tk 5-6 at retail level. Others are distributing their milk to their neighbours.

In these haats and bazaars, per litre milk is selling at Tk 20-25. The milk is selling at this dismal price rate whereas per litre bottled drinking water, such as Jibon, Fresh, Mum Spa of different companies is selling at Tk 20.

Tension is gripping all dairy farmers in the upazila, farm sources said.

Dairy farm owner Md Afzal in Sonar Para of Matrai Village said, "I am selling per litre milk at Tk 20 to 22. It is not enough to purchase cow feed. I count loss everyday."

If traders would come, we would get fair prices, he added.

I can't sell out my cows even in pandemic situation of the country, he maintained.

Dairy owner Shapla of Begun Village said, "I have four cows in my farm. Per day maintenance cost of the farm is at least Tk 700. This expenditure would be maintained from daily sale of milk. Now I have to manage the total amount as loan and other credit sources."

Besides, she added, amid corona situation, traders have increased fodder prices. To survive the situation, we need government assistance, she demanded.

Another Md Kuddus Mia of Punot Purbopara said, "At present I have three cows. I am used to rear cow along with other household works. Due to cheaper price of milk, I am hiccupping to manage cow feed and my family."

"I am in tension," he added.

Milk Trader Saiful of Panchgram said, "Earlier we would purchase about 1,000 litres of milk daily at the rate of Tk 40 to 45 per litre. Now we are somehow purchasing 200 to 300 litres per day at Tk 20 per litre.

Amid corona pandemic, haat or bazaar-based sale is suspended, he further said.

Upazila DoLS Officer Dr. Md Abu Taleb said, the present situation is not favourable; in this situation, dairy farm owners are experiencing buyer crisis; milk traders are not purchasing same quantities of milk like before.

He added, due to lockdown, upazila to district level communication has come to a standstill, and with this the milk pricing has registered a sharp fall in different haats and bazaars in the upazila.









