Covid-19: 79 more people die, 3,161 more infected in 22 dists

A total of 79 more people died of and 3,161 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 22 districts- all 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali, Rangamati, Kishoreganj and Khagrachhari, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 48 more people died of and 1,642 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 73,192 in the division.

On Sunday, the total number of the virus infected patients was 71,550 here.

Death toll from the disease 1,641 including highest 429 in Khulna, followed by 350 in Kushtia, 230 in Jashore, 141 in Jhenidah, 124 in Chuadanga, 102 in Bagerhat, 80 in Meherpur 77 in Satkhira, 68 in Narail and 40 in Magura while 48 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, 13 were from Khulna, 12 from Jashore, nine from Kushtia, six from Jhenidah, three from Chuadanga, two from Bagerhat, and one from Magura, Narail and Satkhira districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figures also shows increased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,591 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 772 on Sunday.

Among the infected people, 47,106 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 807 new recoveries found on Monday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 9,784 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 73,629 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 48,286 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 460 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 423 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 342 were detected in Khulna followed by 311 in Jashore, 277 in Kushtia, 196 in Bagerhat, 128 in Chuadanga, 116 in Satkhira, 90 in Jhenidah, 67 in Narail, 58 in Magura and 57 in Meherpur districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 19,128 in Khulna, 15,614 in Jashore, 10,581 in Kushtia, 5,750 in Jhenidah, 4,761 in Bagerhat, 4,677 in Chuadanga, 4,496 in Satkhira, 3,460 in Narail, 2,582 in Meherpur and 2,143 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, two from Chapainawabganj and Naogaon each, and one from Pabna districts.

Some 517 patients are now undergoing treatment against its 454 beds at the hospital till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Eight more people died of novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Four of them died while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, three at Mohammad Ali Hospital, and another at TMSS Medical College Hospital.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 473 here.

Meanwhile, some 327 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 16,035 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 1,018 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 327 people were found positive for the virus.

However, 84 more patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 13,535 in the district.

NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 158 here.

Meanwhile, 236 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 12,722 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Md Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 695 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 236 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 33.95 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 80 are in Sadar, 43 in Begumganj, 37 in Companiganj, 27 in Kabirhat, and seven in Subarnachar, Sonaimuri and Senbag districts each.

Of the total deceased, 29 were from Sadar, 56 from Begumganj, 21 from Kabirhat, 20 from Senbag, 16 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, and four from Subarnachar and Companiganj upazilas.

Among the total infected, 7,970 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Some 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kaptai Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Kaptai Upazila Corona Focal Person Dr Omar Faruq Rony confirmed the information.

The newly infected people are residents of Wappa, Chitmaram, KPM, Mission and Baraichhari areas.

PIROJPUR: Some 94 more people have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 18 are in Sadar, 25 in Bhandaria, 18 in Mathbaria, 14 in Nesarabad, 13 in Kawkhali, four in Nazirpur and two in Indurkani upazilas.

BARISHAL: Five more people including four women died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Of the deceased, two died in Pirojpur, and one in Patuakhali, Barguna and Jhalokati districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 349 in the division.

Of the total deceased, 138 were from Barishal, including 71 in the city, 51 in Pirojpur and 42 in Jhalokati districts while the rest from other three districts of the division.

Meanwhile, some 750 more people have contracted the virus in six districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 22,109 in the division.

Of the newly infected people, 211 are in Barishal, including 119 in the city, 190 in Jhalokati, 160 in Pirojpur, 57 in Patuakhali and Barguna each, and 35 in Bhola districts.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 56 per cent in the division.

Of the total infected people, 9,306 are in Barishal, including 6,704 in the city, 2,674 in Jhalokati and 3,103 in Pirojpur districts while the rest from the other three districts of the division.

Among the total infected, 15,764 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

KISHOREGANJ: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 111 here.

Meanwhile, 100 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 6,894 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday night.

Of the newly infected people, 46 are in Sadar, 14 in Katiadi, eight in Hossainpur, nine in Karimganj, six in Pakundia, five in Kuliarchar, four in Bhairab and Bajitpur each, two in Itna, and one in Tarail and Austagram upazilas each.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 3,192 in Sadar, 171 in Hossainpur, 269 in Karimganj, 201 in Tarail, 352 in Pakundia, 462 in Katiadi, 263 in Kuliarchar, 1,283 in Bhairab, 81 in Nikli, 437 in Bajitpur, 71 in Itna, 67 in Mithamoin and 45 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,515 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: An elderly woman died of coronavirus in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mandadri Chakma, 90, wife of late Noachan Chakma, a resident of Kalanal Para area under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Panchhari Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Anutosh Chakma said Mandadri tested positive for the virus three days back.

Later, she was admitted to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, where she died on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

She was cremated in Kalanal Para area at around 12pm on Sunday.











