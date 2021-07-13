Farmers get bumper jute production at Bagmara



A jute field in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

Presently, jute harvesting is going on in full swing. Growers are passing busy time in cutting and retting.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bagmara, the jute cultivation has increased in the upazila with diversified demands including exportable jute products like bags and others.

BR-524 variety of jute has been cultivated in some lands. Indian variety has also been farmed in a limited scale. They hope the BR-524 variety will yield higher by at least 20 per cent, compared to Tosha variety. It is higher by 20 centimetre than normal jute. It can be cut within 20 days earlier than Tosha, said DAE Officer Saqlain Hossain.

Due to the change in nature of agricultural land and pond digging, the scale of cultivable land is decreasing, and farming is under threat, farmers said. They added, they have made a cultivation cost of about Tk 6,000 to 8,000 per bigha.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman said, the jute has been cultivated on about two and a half thousand hectares of land in 16 unions of the upazila this season. The jute cultivation has increased this year for favourable weather and occasional rainfall.







