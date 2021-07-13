51 people fined for violating lockdown rules in two dists

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 51 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Pirojpur and Natore.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district fined 37 people Tk 6,850 for violating lockdown rules in the last 24 hours.

Executive magistrates conducted the mobile courts in different areas in the district and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the matter on Monday.

Besides, food items and financial assistances were also provided to the poor destitute people here.

Such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district, the DC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Separate mobile courts in two days fined 14 people Tk 2,600 for violating lockdown rules in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates of the district administration Suma Khatun and Khalid Hasan conducted separate drives in Bonpara and Jonail Bazar areas of the upazila on Saturday and Sunday, and fined the the health guideline violators the amount.







