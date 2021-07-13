Four found dead in three districts

Four people including a couple and a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Pirojpur and Bogura, in two days.

PABNA: Police recovered the hanging bodies of a man and his wife from Faridpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Manik Molla, 22, son of Khairul Molla, a resident of Bilchandak Village under Pungali Union in the upazila, and his wife Laili Akter, 19.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Chatmohar Circle) Sajeeb Shahreen said the couple got married six months back. They used to work in a garments factory. They lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic, and had been staying at home in the area for the last couple of months.

However, neighbours spotted their bodies hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 5pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police initially suspect that they might have committed suicide following a family feud.

However, police are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a field in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body covered in polythene bag at a field in Modirabad Tarabunia Village of the upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from the Karatoya River in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Ahmed, 18, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique, a resident of Noi Mile Jamalpur Village under Aria Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Ashiq said Shakil along with two other boys went to the Karatoya River at around 10:30am for catching fish. At around 1pm, he went missing the river.

Later, locals found his body in the river in the area at around 3:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Shajahanpur PS Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.









