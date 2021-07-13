Journalist assaulted in Lalmonihat

LALMONIRHAT, July 12: A journalist was assaulted by locals in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Victim Selim Samrat is now undergoing treatment at Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex. He is the district correspondent of Srishti Television and the information secretary of Lalmonirhat Reports Unity.

Eyewitnesses said Selim went to collect news about land grabbing in Uttar Para area of Barakhata Union on Sunday afternoon.

At one point, Md Taizul Islam Mukut of the area wanted to see his ID card. After showing the identity card, Taizul snatched it and attacked him. He also vandalised Selim's camera.

Selim was injured during the attack and later, locals rescued him to the local upazila health complex.

A written complaint was filed with Hatibandha Police Station (PS) against three persons.

Contacted, the mobile phone of Taizul Islam was found switched off.







