Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:18 PM
Home Countryside

Sub-registrar office building at Bhaluka may collapse anytime

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Md Asaduzzaman Sumon

The deplorable sub-registrar office building in Bhaluka Upazila. photo: observer

The deplorable sub-registrar office building in Bhaluka Upazila. photo: observer

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 12: The sub-registrar office building in Bhaluka Upazila of the district has turned fragile. It can collapse anytime.
The building has developed cracks in different segments. Plaster slopes of the roof are dropping down. Despite the rickety condition, the office is continuing activities in risk. Office authorities and service receivers apprehending fatal incident asked for declaring it abandoned as early as possible soon.
A visit to the building found worse infrastructure condition of this important office which earns monthly revenue of about Tk 1crore. The roof of the Bhaban has also developed cracks. The electric fans have turned rusty and disordered; the electricity lines are also risky. Rain water drops down bulging the roof; official articles and documents are getting damaged.
On December 22 in 1988, the office was inaugurated by then deputy president AKM Nurul Islam. Since then the building has never been repaired.
Deed writer Mafizul Alam of Hobirbari Union said, "I have to come to the office frequently. But I get scared inside the Bhaban. Earthquake can cause collapse it any time."
Echoing him, another deed writer Shafikul Islam said, "I draw the attention of the authorities concerned before any incident."
President of Deed Writer Association Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui Swapan said local MP has submitted DO letter presented in the Sangsad. We are expecting a new Bhaban, he added.
Sub-Registrar Burhan Uddin said, a letter has been sent to the authorities concerned for repairing the building after declaring it abandoned. "We remain scared in the office." he added.
Local MP Alhajj Kazim Uddin Ahmmed Dhanu said, DO letter has been given to the authority. I hope the building will be repaired soon, he added.


