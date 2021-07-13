Russia warns against ‘outside interference’ after Cuba protests

MOSCOW, July 12: Russia on Monday warned against any "outside interference" in Cuba after thousands took part in rare protests against the Communist government on the island nation.

"We consider it unacceptable for there to be outside interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state or any destructive actions that would encourage the destabilisation of the situation on the island," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She did not explain who might be trying to interfere in Cuba, but the warning appeared directed at the United States, which has urged Cuba not to target protesters and where thousands of Cuban-Americans have taken to the streets to support the demonstrations.

"We are closely following the development of the situation in and around Cuba," Zakharova said. -AFP





