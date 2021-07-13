Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces 2 new charges in court, appears in good health: Lawyer

YANGON, July 12: A Myanmar court filed two more charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday (March 1), a lawyer acting for her said, as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day.

Suu Kyi looked well as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

The leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) has not been seen in public since her government was ousted in a Feb 1 military coup, when she was detained along with other party leaders.

"I saw A May on the video, she looks healthy," the lawyer said, using an affectionate term that means "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols was added.

On Monday, a charge was added under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that may "cause fear or alarm" or disrupt "public tranquillity", Min Min Soe said. -Reuters







