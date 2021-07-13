Heat warnings in western US and Canada as wildfires burn

LOS ANGELES, July 12: The western United States and Canada faced scorching temperatures to start the week, with heat warnings still in place Monday and authorities struggling to bring wildfires under control in both countries.

Sweltering conditions hit much of the Pacific seaboard and as far inland as the western edge of the Rocky Mountains on Saturday and Sunday.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) had warned of a dangerous heatwave and said temperature records would likely be broken over the weekend, forecasting highs of 125-130 degrees Fahrenheit (52-54 Celsius) in California's Death Valley, often the hottest place in the country.

The NWS said temperatures would dip slightly from Monday, but added: "This small relative cool down is of little relief to areas that have seen long-term oppressive and above normal temperatures.

"Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for a majority of locations in the region through Tuesday."

Canadian meteorologists predicted highs approaching 90 Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) would continue in parts of western Canada on Monday -- well above seasonal norms.

A fire in northern California continued to grow overnight Sunday, spurred by the heat and increased winds.

Authorities said they had received reports of homes destroyed in multiple towns and urged residents to stay away, with footage from the area showing burnt-out abandoned cars and houses.

Large areas of forest in Beckwourth appeared to be on fire, with huge clouds of smoke rising above the hills.

In the state of Oregon, the Bootleg Fire more than tripled in size between Friday and Sunday, gaining more than 100,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service. -AFP





