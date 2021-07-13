Video
Foreign News

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

NEW DELHI, July 12: Several people reportedly taking selfies near a historical fort in northern India were among nearly 80 killed by lightning strikes during the early stages of the annual monsoon season, officials said Monday.
Deadly lightning strikes are common in the vast Asian nation during the June-September deluge, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern Indian plains.
Of the 76 killed, at least 23 people died in the mostly desert state of Rajasthan, including a dozen who were watching the storm cross Jaipur city from watch towers near the famous 12th-century Amer Fort late Sunday, a state disaster department official told AFP.
"It was already raining when the people were there. They huddled in the towers as the rainfall intensified," a senior Jaipur police officer, Saurabh Tiwari, added.
He said up to 30 people were on the towers when the lightning struck. Emergency teams were checking if any victims had fallen into a deep moat on one side of the towers.
"Some of the injured were left unconscious by the strikes. Others ran out in panic and extreme pain," he added.
Officials told local media some of those killed were taking selfies during the storm.
Every year, tens of thousands of tourists visit the Amer Fort, a medieval complex on a hilltop outside Jaipur also known as the Amber Fort.
People had been flocking to the fort, which gives a panoramic view of the tourist city of Jaipur, after several weeks of intense heat in the state.
In the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 42 people were killed in lightning strikes on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. They did not give further details about where they had been killed.    -AFP


