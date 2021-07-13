Video
Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winner's trophy after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. photo: AFP



LONDON, JULY 12: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over Italian slugger Matteo Berrettini with rival superstar Roger Federer hailing the achievement as a "wonderful performance".
The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Federer and Rafael Nadal.
His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.
"I could definitely envisage that happening and I hope I will give it a shot. I'm in great form and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority," said Djokovic.
A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.
Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.
"It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin," said Djokovic of Berrettini.
Of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal, he said: "It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today.
"They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."
Federer -- who bowed out in the quarter-finals while Nadal did not play -- tweeted his congratulations.
"Congrats Novak on your 20th major," said Federer, an eight-time champion at Wimbledon.
"I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

