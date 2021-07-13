Ziaur, Niaz, Sharmin's World Cup chess mission begins

Grandmaster (GM) Ziaur Rahman and GM Niaz Murshed, and Women's International Master (WIM) Sharmin Sultana Shirin's World Cup Chess mission has begun on Monday evening in Sochi, Russia.

GM Niaz Murshed and GM Ziaur Rahman of Bangladesh are participating in FIDE World Cup Chess while WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin is taking part in FIDE Women's World Cup Chess.

In the first round of FIDE World Cup Chess, GM Murshed is scheduled to play against GM Delgado Ramirez Neuris (rating-2622) of Paraguay while GM Ziaur Rahman (Rating-2429) is scheduled to meet GM Idani Pouya (rating-2614) of Iran.

On the other hand, in the first round of FIDE Women's World Cup Chess, WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin (rating-2011) is scheduled to face American International Master and Women's Grand Master Yip Carissa (rating-2430).

Two hundred and six players are participating in FIDE World Cup Chess 2021 Cup and 103 players are participating in FIDE Women's World Cup Chess.

GM Niaz Murshed is representing Bangladesh as national champion, GM Ziaur Rahman is participating in FIDE World Cup Chess as Zone 3.2 Champion and WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin is participating in FIDE Women's World Cup Chess as Zone-3.2 women's champion.

For the first time, some 206 players are going to participate in Russian World Cup chess whereas the previous editions saw some 128 players participate in the knock-out round of the World Cup. -BSS







