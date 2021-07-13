Video
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
Sports

Friendly football match held in Copenhagen marking 'Mujib Barsho,' golden jubilee of independence

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

A friendly football match was held on Sunday last in Copenhagen marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Independence, said an embassy press release on Monday.
The friendly football match, participated by Bangladesh Eleven, comprising of expatriate Bangladeshi and local football team 'Eshay IF', was organized by Bangladesh Embassy to Copenhagen, Denmark.
In the keenly contested friendly match, 'Eshay IF' beat Bangladesh Eleven by 6-4 goals.
Around three hundred expatriate Bangladeshis, living in Copenhagen, came with their family to enjoy the match. Local Danish spectators also enjoyed the match.
Eshay town Mayor was present as chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony, while 'Eshay FC' football club president was present as the special guest.
Besides, diplomats of Bangladesh Embassy in Copenhagen were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.
M. Allama Siddiki, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Copenhagen, in his speech said this year is very important for us because we are celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of independence.
He also paid deep respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all times, the father of Bengali nation and thanked the millions of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country to make the dream of independent Bangladesh a reality under Bangabandhu's leadership.
He then thanked the expatriate Bangladeshis for coming to the field and called upon all to contribute to the formation of a developed, prosperous and welfare state under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the goals of Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 in mind.
Finally, the Ambassador congratulated and thanked the players of both teams for this wonderful football match.
Chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony Mayor of Eshay town congratulated all marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of independence by saying that: "Such sports initiatives will enhance the bonds of friendship and harmony between the Danish and Bangladeshi peoples and enhance mutual cultural exchange."
He also thanked the Bangladesh Embassy for such kind of initiative.     -BSS


