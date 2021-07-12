Video
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:21 AM
Home Front Page

Nine senior level police officers transferred

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Nine senior police officers, including seven superintendents of police (SPs), have been transferred and given new postings.
The Home Ministry in an order signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, Deputy Secretary to the Public Security Division, confirmed the matter on Sunday.
Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been transferred as SP, Bogura and Md Shahidul Islam, Assistant Inspector General of the Directorate of Police in Dhaka, as SP, Noakhali.
Besides, Md Saidur Rahman, SP of the DIG Range Office in Chattogram, has been transferred as SP, Pirojpur, Md Golam Azad Khan, SP of the Directorate of Police
    in Dhaka, as SP, Manikganj, Md Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, SP of Bogura, as the Deputy Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police, Md Rifat Rahman Shamin, SP of Manikganj, as  Deputy Commissioner of DMP, Md Hayatul Islam Khan, SP of Pirojpur, as the Deputy Commissioner of DMP, Md Alamgir Hossain, SP of Noakhali, as SP, Special Branch of police in Dhaka and Md Shakhawat Hossain, SP of Industrial Police Unit 4, as  SP of Industrial Police Unit 1.



