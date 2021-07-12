BGMEA on covered vans GPS trackers

BGMEA leaders in a meeting of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association at BGMEA office in Dhaka on Sunday

requested the Truck and Covered Van owners to install GPS trackers in all goods-laden cargo vans as a measure to stop stealing during transportation.

They also called for fixing fare on trucks and covered vans and refraining from arbitrary transport fare hiking.

In the wake of increasing incidents of RMG export goods theft on Dhaka-Chattogram highways, the apparel leaders stressed on the need for increased vigilance of law enforcement agencies including Highway Police, Rapid Action Battalion and District Police on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway and also on Mirpur-Dhowr road.

They urged all garment factories to keep the photos of drivers, helpers and travel documents including licenses of trucks and covered vans as a precautionary measure.

To avoid delay transportation of RMG cargoes and risk of missing timely shipment, they requested the Roads and Highway Department to carry out repairing works on the Langabandh Bridge in Sonargaon on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway during the upcoming Eid holidays instead of the present schedule on 12-14 July as it would require all goods-laden cargo vans to travel around 100 kilometers extra on an alternative route.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Executive President of Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association Syed Bakhtiar, General Secretary Rustom Ali Khan, among others were present at the meeting.







