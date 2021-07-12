Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BGMEA on covered vans GPS trackers

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

BGMEA leaders in a meeting of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association at BGMEA office in Dhaka on Sunday
    requested the Truck and Covered Van owners to install GPS trackers in all goods-laden cargo vans as a measure to stop stealing during transportation.
They also called for fixing fare on trucks and covered vans and refraining from arbitrary transport fare hiking.
In the wake of increasing incidents of RMG export goods theft on Dhaka-Chattogram highways, the apparel leaders stressed on the need for increased vigilance of law enforcement agencies including Highway Police, Rapid Action Battalion and District Police on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway and also on Mirpur-Dhowr road.
They urged all garment factories to keep the photos of drivers, helpers and travel documents including licenses of trucks and covered vans as a precautionary measure.
To avoid delay transportation of RMG cargoes and risk of missing timely shipment, they requested the Roads and Highway Department to carry out repairing works on the Langabandh Bridge in Sonargaon on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway during the upcoming Eid holidays instead of the present schedule on 12-14 July as it would require all goods-laden cargo vans to travel around 100 kilometers extra on an alternative route.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Executive President of Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Owners Association Syed Bakhtiar, General Secretary Rustom Ali Khan, among others were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nine senior level police officers transferred
BGMEA on covered vans GPS trackers
Girl, who leapt from burning factory, now regains consciousness
HC orders publishing names of fire victims
CTTC cordons off militant hideout at Araihazar
Child marriage rate picks up
HC stays WASA MD’s order demoting official for giving info to media
British HC summoned over HR report


Latest News
Eid jamats must at mosques, but no embracing
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
People in villages consider COVID-19 as influenza: Health Minister
10 cattle markets to be set up maintaining health rules: DNCC Mayor
CTTC unit cordons off suspected militant hideout in Narayanganj
Land and sea port employees to be vaccinated from July 14
Quader urges all irrespective of parties to stand by distressed people
AL leaders visit Shezan juice factory
53 more Dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Italy keen to invest in Bangladesh's rural infrastructure
Most Read News
A bonfire built from over 15,000 pallets sits on the Craigyhill estate
Act on ransomware attacks
Misuse of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs
Ethiopia PM Abiy's party wins landslide victory in election
Shamuk khol birds find safe haven in Rajshahi
In remembrance of Al Mahmud: Mysterious maestro of Bangla Poetry
England and Italy counting down to Euro 2020 final
Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title
Few words on ‘World Population Day’
Diaz stunner downs Peru to give Colombia Copa 3rd place
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft