Monday, 12 July, 2021, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Home Front Page

Hashem Food Ltd

HC orders publishing names of fire victims

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Family members of the victims of the devastating fire at Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj give samples for DNA test at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday as it is crucial for identifying the charred bodies. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The High Court on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to publish the names of victims in the deadly fire at Hashem Foods Ltd at Rupganj in Narayanganj.
At least 52 workers and employees were killed in the deadly fire on Thursday.
The court asked Attorney General AM Amin
    Uddin to talk to the secretaries of Health and Labour and Employment Ministry to take necessary steps and ensure the treatments of those injured In the fire incident.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order verbally after hearing a writ petition filed by four rights organizations - Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Safety and Rights Society (SRS) - seeking necessary directives to give Tk 1 crore as compensation to the families of each victim.
The HC bench without passing any order said it would observe the progress of the case because the bodies of the dead were yet to be identified.
The court said the government had reportedly assured that they would compensate the victims' families.
Lawyers ZI Khan, Nina Goswami, Sara Hossain, SM Rezaul Karim, Aneek R Hoque and Badruddoja Babu appeared for the petitioners.
Earlier on the day, the four rights organisations filed the petition as public interest litigation with the HC, seeking immediate compensations of Tk 20 lakh for the families of each of the dead and Tk 10 lakh for every injured person.
Earlier, the writ petition was sent to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court by email on Saturday night.
The rights organisations sought necessary directives to conduct an enquiry into the incident and to prosecute and punish those who are responsible for the incident.
The petitioners also prayed for freezing bank accounts of the owners of Hashem Food Limited to keep the money for payment of compensations to the victims.
On Thursday night, at least 52 persons were killed in the devastating fire that broke out at the seven-storey factory of Hashem Foods Ltd.
The 18 units of the firefighters managed to douse the blaze after 21 hours of frantic efforts.


