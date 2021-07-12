CTTC cordons off militant hideout at Araihazar

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the police has cordoned off a house in Panchgaon of Araihazar thana in Narayanganj suspecting the existence militant hideout.

The CTTC chief and DMP Additional Commissioner of Police Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter to the media on Sunday evening. "Our campaign is ongoing," said

Asaduzzaman and added, "We surrounded a house on suspicion of having explosives in the dormitory. SWAT team is going to the spot."

According to CTTC sources, a militant named Abdullah Al Mamun was arrested from the capital. Later, on the basis of his information, a raid was carried out on the militant hideout in Panchgaon area of Araihazar.

CTTC officials said Mamun was employed as the imam of a mosque in the Noagaon area. Besides his profession, he has set up a bomb-making factory. A bomb made from his dormitory exploded at a police box in Siddhirganj on May 19.

A CTTC official said the preparation for the operation has been taken after learning about the quantity of explosives stored there in the militant hideout.







