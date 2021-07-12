Child marriage rate picks up

Child marriage rate in the country is increasing alarmingly. This rate has reached the highest in the last 25 years and increased by 13 per cent during the epidemic, according to various studies and surveys.

Child rights activists said that child marriage is destroying the dreams and possibilities of thousands of country's children.

Married teenagers are being deprived of their golden childhood and their studies are being stopped at a young age causing multiple sufferings in their lives.

Research reports show that these young brides face domestic violence by their husband and in laws. They often suffer from premature pregnancy related complex physical problems and sometimes even embrace premature death while giving birth to baby.

However, these reports cite pandemic induced fall in parent's income as the foremost reason behind

the number of increasing child marriage.

Gyas Uddin, a specialist on child protection issues, said that the daily income of poor families is declining and many families were shifting from cities to villages being unable to provide maintenance and protection of daughters. Amid this situation parents are arranging child marriages due to low cost of epidemics and nonpayment of dowry.

In this situation, an initiative has been taken by USAID, an affiliate of the US government under Johns Hopkins University under the slogan 'Prevent Child Marriage and We will Make our Future'. Ujjivan, Save the Children BCCP are cooperating in the implementation.

Its goal is to reach 1 lakh people where they will take part in the pledge to stop child marriage.

However, this correspondent during conducting the research work in this regard also found that in many cases poor parents who are facing social insecurity are secretly giving marriage to their teen age girl during night to escape the legal action.

More child marriages are taking place in villages than in cities especially in the coastal and remote districts of the country and in the northern region where marginal people are facing financial crises.

BRAC's Gender Justice and Diversity Division conducted a survey in 2020 on the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on women and adolescents in 11 districts of the country.

However, Bangladesh has the highest rate of child marriage among the South Asian countries (51 per cent) and Bangladesh is also one of ten countries with the highest child marriage rate in the world.

According to a very recent survey by the Foundation for the People, 50.6 per cent of girls who have been victims of child marriage are between the age of 16 to 17. 48. 7 per cent of girls got married between the age of 13 to 15 and 1.6 percent of girls are married between the age of 10 to 12.

At that time, the highest number of child marriages took place in Barguna ( 1,512), Kurigram (1272), Nilphamari ( 1222), Laxmipur (1,041), and Kushtia (84).

The research report also reveals that about 78 per cent of such marriages were arranged by the parents of the victims.

According to another estimate of the same organization suggests that about 59 per cent of girls in the country are married before the age of 18 and 22 percent of girls are married before their 15th Birthday.

Under the supervision of the Department of Social Service and in collaboration with UNICEF, Child Helpline1098 helps children at risk across the country.

Besides, government officials and law enforcement agencies are also working with the helpline to prevent child marriage.

However, talking to the Daily Observer helpline manager Chowdhury Md. Mohaimen said that during the Covid-19 many teenagers in rural and urban areas have become a burden to the poor families due to social and economic pressures.

"We get to know that many guardians of a family have lost their jobs amid the outbreak of the Covid-19. Such situation forces many families to arrange their daughters in child marriage to reduce one member to minimize the expenditure," he said.









