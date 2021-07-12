HC stays WASA MD’s order demoting official for giving info to media

The High Court (HC) on Sunday stayed for 30 days an order of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, which demoted an Executive Engineer for giving information to media about waterlogging in Dhaka.

On July 4, the Wasa MD issued a letter demoting Md Mozammel Haque from the office of Executive Engineer to the post of Sub-Divisional Engineer although the MD is currently in the USA on leave.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Mozammel Haque challenging the legality of the Wasa MD's decision.

Lawyer SS Arefin Junnun appeared for the writ petitioner during the virtual hearing. Petitioner's lawyer told journalists that

two Bangla dailies -- the Kaler Kantho and the Manabzamin -- published reports on the waterlogging and irregularities of Dhaka Wasa, which carried out comments of the engineer in 2017.

Later a show-cause notice was issued against Mozammel Haque for talking to newspapers and a probe was conducted on this issue, he said.

Md Ruhul Amin, a Superintending Engineer, conducted the inquiry and submitted the probe report to the office of Wasa in December 21 last year.

The probe report said that Mozammel Haque violated the provisions of its law by supplying information to media about internal affairs.

Following the probe report, on July 4, Wasa MD issued a notice demoting Mozammel Haque from his post.

"The notice was issued illegally because the Wasa's MD is currently staying in the USA on leave. He cannot issue the notice during the ongoing leave," said the petitioner's lawyer.









