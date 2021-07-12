British HC summoned over HR report

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Bangladesh on Sunday summoned British Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka Javed Patel to convey the government's views and disappointment with certain issues mentioned in the Bangladesh

hapter of Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020, released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on last Thursday, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Director General (West Europe and EU) conveyed the government's stance to Javed Patel at his office.

"The Acting High Commissioner (AHC) was told that it was grossly misleading to use the words "house arrest" in reference to the current situation of Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). It was clarified to the AHC that on the application of Begum Zia's brother, the government had - as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 - suspended her prison sentence and 'released' her in March 2020 on condition that she would receive medical treatment at home and would not travel abroad.

It was pointed out that the suspension of her sentence and release from prison, applicable for an initial six -month period, were subsequently extended twice in September 2020 and March 2021," reads the press release.

Director General (West Europe and EU) with the British High Commission officials at the Foreign Ministry suggested that any official document of the UK government to refrain from using any insinuating and misleading statements about the Government of Bangladesh or the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League.

The AHC was told that it would be advisable to consult the concerned authorities of the government in case of any confusion over such legal issues.

Bangladesh's concerns were also raised over the use of the number of Rohingyas now temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

Foreign Ministry officials reiterated the government's position on certain terminologies used in the report in reference to Bangladesh that are neither internationally agreed upon nor recognised by Bangladesh's own laws, the release said.

AHC Patel took note of the government's views and assured of conveying those to FCDO authorities. He said that the UK valued its diversified partnership with Bangladesh, and wished to continue a constructive dialogue on human rights and governance issues through the established mechanisms. Recognising Bangladesh as a 'maturing democracy' the High Commissioner also said that the UK government did not bias with or against any political party of the country.

