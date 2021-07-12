Video
Hospital bed crisis looms unless C-19 controlled soon

Says DGHS health bulletin  

Published : Monday, 12 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) fears that the coronavirus situation will badly worsen if the infection rate cannot be brought under control in a week.
"We may face bed crisis in hospitals and that is why we may fall in great danger" said Prof Robed Amin, spokesman of the DGHS.
He expressed this concern in the daily virtual health bulletin organized by the DGHS on Sunday.
"Death is increasing not only among the elderly but also among the young people through the Delta variant. Coronavirus has spread to all districts and the number of infections has seen a steady rise, along with the number of deaths," he said.
"In the last month, the infection rate was very high across the country. Some 112,618 patients were infected in June. In the first 10 days of July alone, we have seen about one lakh people getting infected. Considering the rate of infection, if the
    number of patients continues to increase in the hospitals, there will be hardly any empty beds for new patients in the next seven to 10 days. At present, there are only 300 empty ICU beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients in the country," said Robed Amin.
"The death toll has increased a lot from July 4 to 10. At this time 1,277 people died. Eighty per cent of the victims were 50 years of age or older. Most of them had co-morbidities (various diseases including diabetes and high blood pressure). In addition, the death rate among people aged between 31 to 40 years is five per cent. Infections and deaths are higher due to the spread of Delta variant," according to the DGHS bulletin.
"Police and BGB as well as Army are in the field to implement the ongoing countrywide lockdown but we have noticed that many people are roaming here and there without any urgent need. If we can't control the corona infection in the next one week, the situation will deteriorate further and everyone will suffer," Prof Robed Amin said.


