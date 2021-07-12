22.5 pc RMG factories elude inspection

At least 222 fire incidents, which was 24 per cent higher than the previous year, had ravaged the country's readymade garment (RMG) sector in 2020. Of them, more than 66 per cent were export-oriented garment factories.

The information was given in the presentation of a virtual dialogue held in Dhaka on Sunday. The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh jointly organized the dialogue with CPD Board of Trustees Member Syed Manzur Elahi, also former adviser to the caretaker government, in the chair.

CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem placed the presentation in the dialogue on "Challenges of Industrial Safety in the Post-Accord-Alliance Era: Is the Institutionalization Process Slowing Down?" where he raised the question over effectiveness of institutional process followed for maintaining

industrial safety in the post Accord-Alliance period.

Representatives of development partners, ILO and garment industry sector joined the dialogue and shared their views on the current state of workers' safety and overcome the challenges.

In the presentation, Khondaker Golam Moazzem said that about 22.5 per cent of the 4,000 readymade garment factories have still not been inspected.

Works of Accord and Alliance in garment sector had improved labour security in the sector after Rana Plaza accident in 2013. However, the National Initiative and Remediation Coordination Cell (RCC), formed by the government, did not make the expected progress, it added.

Moazzem also pointed out some weaknesses of RMG Sustainable Council (RSC) formed after the Accord completed its task.

He highlighted the accidents in the garment sector in three years prior to 2018, contrasted to the period after 2018 and said that accidents in the garment sector are happening again. The number of injured in the accidents is increasing. Although the number of fires has been high in the past, recent accidents have also involved electrical and infrastructural issues of factory buildings.

He also raised question over the activities of the agencies responsible for decreasing accidents and strengthening the coordination of stakeholders in the whole process. In this regard, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) is mainly responsible.

Joining the discussion, experts claimed that responsibility towards ensuring workplace security and safety of workers in export-oriented ready-made garment industries, as well as in other sectors, are grossly neglected in the country.

They stated the recent Shezan Juice factory fire incident in Narayanganj as an example of negligence.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, CPD, said, "The Accord and Alliance initiatives have made great strides in the garment sector. But a number of recent industrial accidents have raised the question of whether we can sustain the progress achieved through Accord and Alliance."

DIFE Inspector General Nasir Uddin Ahmed informed there are more than 4.5 lakh unregistered establishments in the country while 90 lakh factories, shops and establishments are registered.'

He pointed to the shortage of manpower in the institutions for ensuring proper inspection.

Syed Manzur Elahi said, "The idea of ensuring security is important in the case of the garment sector as there is a certain pressure from buyers, but it doesn't mean that without external pressure security and compliance can be ignored."

He, therefore, urged for special attention to be paid to the safety of other export-oriented and local industries.

Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Managing Director of Giant Group, stated that there has been immense improvement in ensuring factory safety in RMG sector. BGMEA will work with all stakeholders for further improvement of industrial safety.

Mohammad Hatem, First Vice-President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), opined that RMG factories of Bangladesh are a role-model for ensuring safety. The RSC needs to work in close cooperation with all stakeholders.

George Faller, Office In-Charge of ILO Country Office, stated that DIFE is an inspecting body. A holistic approach is required to ensure enforcement of safety guidelines in the sector.







