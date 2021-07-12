4 Shezan Juice factory workers still missing

Four employees of Shezan Juice Factory at Rupganj in Naryanganj are still missing. The family said they were working on the third floor of the factory building when the massive fire broke out in the seven-storey factory of Hashem

Foods Ltd on Thursday.

It was not yet clear whether they are alive or not. The upazila administration is looking into matter. The four are Hasnayeen, 12, son of Fazul of the upazila, Rakib, 28, son of Kabir, Noman, son of Abdul Mannan, and Mohiuddin, son of Golam Hossain.

Abdullahpur union chairman Al Imran Prince said he was informed that Rakib and Hasnayeen were killed in the fire.

Hasnayeen's father Fazlu told over phone that he talked to his son on July 7 last. Then Hasnyeen told his father that he would return home after six days.

In order to be confirmed about the identities of 42 persons killed in a devastating fire at Hashem Food and Beverage Factory of Sajib Group at Rupganj in Narayanganj, DNA samples from 60 relatives of the deceased have been collected.

Collection of the samples began at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue premises on Friday. Some 60 individuals of the families of the deceased provided samples till 11:00am on Sunday.

Rumana Akter, Head of the Forensic Department of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police said the collection of DNA samples from the relatives of the victims is now going on. Samples from 60 relatives have been collected over the last three days to identify 42 victims.

DNA experts said a minimum of three weeks would be required to match the DNA samples of deceased with the donor samples collected.

At least 52 people were killed and several injured as a devastating fire gutted the factory on July 8 and it was doused after 21 hours of frantic efforts by the firemen.

The police on Friday arrested Abul Hashem, chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group, and seven others on culpable homicide charges.

A Dhaka court later placed them on a 4-day remand in custody for questioning over the incident.

Brig Gen Nazmul Haque, Director of DMCH, said three people were admitted to the hospital in connection with the factory fire.

"Their condition is improving," he said and added, the other victims are Amena Begum, 35, and Majeda Begum, 28.

Driven to work at a factory to keep the hunger pangs at bay, 13-year-old Halima Akhter almost paid for her family's plight with her life. As a devastating fire began to engulf Sajeeb Group's six-storey food and beverage factory in Narayanganj, Halima leapt from the second floor of the burning building in desperation to save her life.

After suffering serious injuries to her head and face from the fall, the teenager was in and out of consciousness as she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on July 8.

Three days later, Halima has regained her senses and is now able to recognise her parents and relatives. Her mother Shahana Akhter could finally breathe a sigh of relief after speaking to Halima for the first time since the tragedy unfolded.

Majeda, who also worked on the second floor of the factory, lived in Narayanganj's New Market area with her husband and their four children.

Having jumped from the second floor during the fire, Majeda injured her head, hands and face, according to her uncle Jalal Uddin.





