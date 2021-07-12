Tigers clinch one-off Test title smashing Zim by 220 runs



Players of Bangladesh National Cricket Team celebrating after winning the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club ground on Sunday. PHOTO: ZC

Resuming from overnight's 140 for three, Zimbabwe added 116 runs on Day-5 before being bowled out. Nightwatchman Donald Tiripano recommencing batting from previous day's seven, was the lone man to show resistance against visiting bowlers on the fifth day. He scored 52 while man at 10 Blessing Muzarabani was unbeaten scoring 30 runs. Besides, Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava gathered 10 runs each. Among the Zimbabwean batters Timycen Maruma and Roy Kaia had gone for ducks as hosts were wrapped up for 256 runs to concede a huge 220 runs' defeat.

Earlier, batting first Bangladesh posted a mammoth 468-run 1st innings total ridding on the bat of Mahmudullah, Liton, Taskin and Mominul. Mahmudullah was unbeaten with his career best 150 while Liton missed his maiden Test ton for five runs. Taskin hit a Test fifty for the first time in his career. Batting at 10, he scored 75 runs whereas Mominul piled up 70 runs.

Zimbabwe in the contrary were wrapped up in their 1st innings for 276 runs. Debutant Kaitano was the leading scorer with 87 runs while Taylor scored 81 runs.

Mehidy Miraz hauled five wickets spending 82 runs while Shakib allowed as many runs to claim four Zimbabwe wickets. Besides, speedster Taskin took the rest one.

Bangladesh declared their 2nd innings posting 284 runs losing the wicket of opener Saif Hasan, who missed a fifty for seven runs.

Saif's opening mate Shadman Islam however, remained unbeaten hitting his maiden Test ton. The southpaw scored 115 runs off 259 deliveries with nine boundaries. Man at 3 Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who picked the 2nd Test century of his career, was very belligerent. He remained not out hammering host bowlers to score windy 117 off 118 balls. He sent the ball to fence for five occasions but hits massive for six times.

Chassing 477 runs, Zimbabwe were three down to post 140 on the board on day-4. They lost both the openers cheaply. Taskin Ahmed gave the initial breakthrough to visitors claiming the wicket of Milton Shumba, who went for 11 while Shakib Al Hasan joined the party to picked up the wicket of Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Kaitano faced 102 deliveries to gather seven runs! But it was Brandan Taylor, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe, who over aggression to assemble speedy 92 runs from 72 balls before being preyed by Mehidy Miraz. He played 16 boundary shots.

Despite Mehidy Miraz's integrated nine wickets, Mahmudullah named Man of the Match for his hectic unbeaten 150.







